RUDY RIPS DE BLASIO: Giuliani Torches ‘Pro-Criminal, Corrupt as Hell, Idiot’ Mayor of NYC
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani ripped current Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio on Fox News Thursday; slamming the “pro-criminal idiot” for the crime wave currently sweeping the country’s largest metropolis.
