A Russian doctor said Friday that no evidence has been found to support allegations that President Vladimir Putin critic Aleksei Navalyn has been poisoned.

Navalny was rushed to the hospital Thursday after he complained of severe pain after drinking a cup of tea at an airport in Siberia and taking a domestic plane. Early reports said Navalyn was put on a ventilator but later one state only that he lost consciousness.

The hospital in which Navalyn is being treated is now reportedly not allowing him to be transferred out of the country to be treated, a Navalyn spokeswoman said, according to The New York Times.

