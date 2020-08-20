http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4Bu3B9kI2e4/

During an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reiterated his prior statements that if 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden implements the policy proposals that came out of the Biden-Sanders task forces, Biden will end up being the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Sanders also stated that he expects those policy proposals to be the ones “at the very least, that will be implemented” if Biden is elected.

Sanders said, “As you know, Bob, my campaign worked with Biden’s campaign on six different task forces, dealing with the major problems facing America, from the economy, to health care, to climate change, to education, immigration reform, criminal justice reform. And while we didn’t get everything we wanted out of those proposals, nor did the Biden camp, the proposals were fairly progressive. In fact, if those proposals were to be implemented, as I have said repeatedly, it would make Biden the most progressive president of the United States since FDR. Now, those are the proposals we worked out. And I expect that if he is elected president, those are the proposals, at the very least, that will be implemented.”

