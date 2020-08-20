https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/512952-second-senator-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Sen. Bill CassidyWilliam (Bill) Morgan CassidyDavis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump State aid emerges as major hurdle to reviving COVID-19 talks From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters MORE (R-La.) said on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the second senator known to do so.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” he said in a statement.

Cassidy got a coronavirus test on Thursday after being informed on Wednesday night that he had been exposed to an individual with COVID-19. His office said he was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including quarantining for 14 days and notifying individuals he has been in contact with.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late March, Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHistory is on Edward Snowden’s side: Now it’s time to give him a full pardon Trump seeks to build campaign momentum with Middle East deal Watchdog calls for probe into Gohmert ‘disregarding public health guidance’ on COVID-19 MORE (R-Ky.) became the first senator to announce that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several senators have had to quarantine after being exposed to an individual with the coronavirus. Sens. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineOvernight Defense: Trump announces ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran | Uniformed personnel at Dem convention under investigation | Netanyahu calls reported F-35 deal ‘fake news’ Biden, Harris grant first joint TV interview to ABC’s Muir, Roberts Harris looks to complete Biden path to presidency MORE (D-Va.) and Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseySenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Fred Upton says it is ‘tragic’ to see Americans reject masks, social distancing; Russia claims it will approve COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August People with disabilities see huge job losses; will pandemic roll back ADA gains? MORE (D-Pa.) have said they have coronavirus antibodies, indicating they were exposed to the virus, though they were not tested for it at the time.

DEVELOPING…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

