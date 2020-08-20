https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/sen-dick-durbin-gets-asked-why-dems-arent-mentioning-violence-in-chicago-and-other-cities-at-their-convention-fast-pivot-to-blame-trump-ensues/

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois was on Fox News this morning to spin like the wind. At about the 1:40 mark of this video, Durbin was asked why Democrats have been totally silent about the violence in American cities including Chicago. Durbin pivoted to “blame Trump” in record time:

LISTEN: @SenatorDurbin discusses what messaging he would like to see from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tonight at the DNC #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/iq8Xt9TD5m — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) August 20, 2020

Actually answer the question? NEVER!

Dick Durbin (D-IL) blames the violence in Chicago on, one guess…yep TRUMP and the illegal weapons flooding into that state from neighboring states…

Trump’s fault

(but Trump is the one who won’t take Responsibility for anything)

😟 — 𝐴𝑦𝑛 – 𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑑 🇺🇸 (@melayn2001) August 20, 2020

Dick Durbin blaming Chicago gun violence on Trump because gun laws aren’t strict enough. He thinks that the guns on the streets of Chicago are being legally purchased. He’s either really stupid or lying. — RedVirgo🔥Stacy ♀It is what it is (@stacy_redvirgo) August 20, 2020

@SandraSmithFox glad you pressed @SenatorDurbin about the violence in Chicago! He blames guns, but the problem is systemic poverty & poorly performing schools in Chicago. The looters didn’t use guns. Fact is Durbin has done little to help Chicago. We need more Republicans in IL! — GloriaG (@g_mom1411) August 20, 2020

