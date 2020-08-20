https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/sen-dick-durbin-gets-asked-why-dems-arent-mentioning-violence-in-chicago-and-other-cities-at-their-convention-fast-pivot-to-blame-trump-ensues/

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois was on Fox News this morning to spin like the wind. At about the 1:40 mark of this video, Durbin was asked why Democrats have been totally silent about the violence in American cities including Chicago. Durbin pivoted to “blame Trump” in record time:

Actually answer the question? NEVER!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...