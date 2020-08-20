https://www.dailywire.com/news/sen-marsha-blackburn-on-attacks-from-taylor-swift-i-have-good-friends-that-are-democrats
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has called for a truce with pop singer Taylor Swift, and wants to have a conversation about “improving the lives of Tennesseans.”
“My door is always open to individuals that want to have a conversation about, ‘How do you improve the lives of Tennesseans? How do you improve the lives of Americans?’” Blackburn told Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren.
“I have good friends that are Democrats, and we have great conversations,” she continued. “I learn from them, and they learn from me … that’s the way it ought to be.”
On being a conservative woman and the hate that comes with the territory, Blackburn said that she has found that “most women are very much like me,” in that “they’re concerned about their family, their home…”
“The narrative from the Left, the narrative from the Democrats, is that somehow being a conservative woman, you are a traitor to your own gender,” Lahren responded.
“The more conservatives that you know, you realize that being a conservative calls on you to give of your best efforts for others to improve the world,” Blackburn said.