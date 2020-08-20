https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/shock-video-mom-call-911-biden-supporters-attack-7-year-old-boy-outside-dnc-convention-wearing-red-maga-hat/

Biden supporters attacked a 7-year-old boy Thursday night outside of the DNC convention.

The boy, Riley, was attacked for wearing a red MAGA hat.

Riley was heard on the video begging his mother to dial 9-1-1.

“Get off my property! Are you going to destroy my property?” a woman said to a masked Biden supporter.

“Yes, we are,” she replied.

One of the Biden supporters then grabbed the child’s red MAGA hat and refused to give it back to the child.

Riley’s mother didn’t back down and chased the Biden supporters.

WATCH (language warning):

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

