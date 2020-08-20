https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/20/spin-has-begun-wapo-reminds-us-that-kamala-harris-dad-was-from-jamaica-just-like-a-jamaican-anti-slavery-heroine-so-there-you-go/

Get the impression that the media officially have the hots for Kamala Harris? We’re not sure what would give you that idea …

Kamala Harris’s dad was from Jamaica, where a fierce woman warrior once fought slavery https://t.co/oSlw9nKNmm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 19, 2020

DeNeen L. Brown writes:

As Republicans question whether Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), whose father was an immigrant from Jamaica and whose mother was an immigrant from India, is Black or even a descendant of enslaved Black people, they may want to consider the remarkable history of Nanny of the Maroons, a national hero in Jamaica. Don’t worry, even though the rest of the piece doesn’t mention Harris at all, it’s still peppered with several photos of young Kamala Harris. You know, so you remember to make the connection between Kamala Harris and a Jamaican heroine. Even though it’s not really about Kamala Harris, it’s really about Kamala Harris. It has to be. pic.twitter.com/xwPmYjK4XX — 50ARMS (@50Arms) August 19, 2020 This is like saying Trump is from New York, where Captain America is also from. — E.J. (@Centaur_Left) August 19, 2020

Can I get a writeup like this comparing me to Gandhi because my grandparents are from the same country as him? pic.twitter.com/EXyvcyXICK — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 19, 2020

Oh well. Hopefully at the very least, WaPo is helping to mitigate the problematic-ness surrounding Harris purportedly being descended from slave owners.

Did the woman warrior fight Kamala’s family because they were slave owners? Because thats the only thing I can think of this has to do with her. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) August 19, 2020

Harris’ family background is ackshually not an issue in this case because her dad was born in the same country as a woman who fought slavery!

Was I supposed to lol because I totally did — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) August 19, 2020

The spin has begun. — RT (@rtoh) August 19, 2020

