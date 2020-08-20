https://www.theepochtimes.com/steve-bannon-pleads-not-guilty-on-fraud-charges-related-to-wall-fundraiser_3469541.html

Former White House strategist and ex-Breitbart editor-in-chief Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty after he was arrested and charged with fraud over his alleged involvement in an online scam that raised more than $25 million to help fund a privately owned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a court appearance on Thursday, Bannon, 66, pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bond at $5 million.

Bannon and three others, including operator Brian Kolfage, were charged with allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars via online platforms such as GoFundMe.

According to its website, “We Build the Wall” stated that it “will focus on building portions of a U.S. Southern Border wall and manage the support operations required for, and the processes associated with, the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of the wall.”

Kolfage wrote Wednesday that his organization deleted his page on GoFundMe, accusing it of “censorship” and will be “taking our business” to another platform.

In December 2018, Kolfage and others created the online crowdfunding campaign via GoFundMe called “We Build the Wall” that raised more than $25 million to build a section of wall along the border.

Brian Kolfage, founder of We Build the Wall, at the new half-mile section of border fence built by his group at Sunland Park, N.M., on May 30, 2019. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement about their arrests.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said they used the money “for a variety of personal expenses, including, among other things, travel, hotel, consumer goods and personal credit card debts.” Kolfage is accused of using the money for “home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments, and credit card debt,” said the agency.

An indictment stated that Bannon, through a non-profit, acquired $1 million from the plot, “and at least some of it was used to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in [his] personal expenses.”

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters on Thursday, said that he hasn’t spoken with Bannon in some time.

Bannon “was involved … in our campaign, and for a small part of the administration, very early on. I haven’t been dealing with him at all,” Trump said. “I don’t know that he was in charge. I didn’t know any of the other people either,” he added.

The two other suspects were identified by the DOJ as Timothy Shea and Andrew Badolato.

