Former adviser to President Donald Trump and other organizers involved in an online fundraising campaign to build a private wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that allegedly defrauded investors were arrested this week.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday that Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and two others were accused of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the “We Build the Wall” campaign.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement released by the DOJ.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” according to the agency, which said that the two other suspects were identified as Timothy Shea and Andrew Badolato.

Construction continues up Mount Cristo Rey on the new half-mile section of border fence built by We Build the Wall at Sunland Park, N.M., on May 30, 2019. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

Brian Kolfage, founder of We Build the Wall, at the new half-mile section of border fence built by his group at Sunland Park, N.M., on May 30, 2019. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

Bannon and Kolfage could not be immediately reached for comment.

“The defendants allegedly engaged in fraud when they misrepresented the true use of donated funds. As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth,” inspector Philip R. Bartlett said. “This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist.”

In December 2018, Kolfage and others created an online crowdfunding campaign via GoFundMe called “We Build the Wall” that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the border. The DOJ said that Kolfage allegedly made false statements that he would not take any money for himself.

A screenshot of the “We Build the Wall” GoFundMe in early 2019 before it was taken down. (GoFundMe screenshot)

But the DOJ said that Bannon, Kolfage, Shea, and Badolato “received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds,” which were used in a way that was “inconsistent with the organization’s public representations.”

The four were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

