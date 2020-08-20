https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/stocks-close-slightly-higher-gains-tech-offset-worries-economy/

(CNBC) – Stocks rose slightly on Thursday as broad gains for the major tech names served as a counterweight to disappointing unemployment data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47 points, or 0.1%, snapping a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 1%.

Facebook rose 1.6% and Amazon climbed 0.9%. Netflix advanced 2% and Apple gained 1.3%. Microsoft and Alphabet were up 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Intel shares gained 1.5% after the company announced an accelerated buyback plan, calling its stock cheap.

Tech has been the best-performing sector in the market this year, leading the S&P 500 back from its late-March low. Facebook is up nearly 30% year to date and Alphabet has rallied around 16% over that time period. Amazon, meanwhile, has surged over 77% in 2020 while Apple and Netflix are each up more than 50%.

