https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/20/television-ratings-for-2020-dnc-continue-to-plummet-down-48-percent-from-2016/

The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues to be a ratings disaster for the Democratic Party, with numbers down significantly from its counterpart in the 2016 election, as reported by The Hill.

The second night of the 2020 DNC, which is being held entirely online with virtual conferences and pre-taped speeches due to coronavirus lockdown measures, was viewed by only about 6.13 million people on the three major broadcast networks of ABC, CBS, and NBC. This total is down 48 percent from the viewership on the second night of the 2016 DNC.

These numbers are slightly worse than the first night, which were down 42 percent compared to the first night of the 2016 event. The first night’s most prominent speakers were former First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the runner-up of both the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries. The second night featured failed 2016 presidential nominee and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, and Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the vice presidential running mate of nominee Joe Biden.

The convention thus far has been criticized as completely lackluster due to the lack of any live events, with the absence of any kind of audience resulting in a much duller and more awkward atmosphere. It has also been mocked online for its unusually low production values, including a heavily-panned musical number with singer Billy Porter featuring cheap green screen effects.

The Republican National Convention, set to take place next week, is confirmed to feature both virtual and in-person events, with President Trump set to deliver his acceptance speech live on the White House lawn. Other events during the convention will also feature the White House and several other iconic federal monuments, and fireworks are allegedly being planned for the night President Trump officially accepts the nomination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

