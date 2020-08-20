https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/tesla-stock-price-record-high-worth-more-walmart-market-cap-2020-8-1029522064

Shares of Tesla rose as much as 7% on Thursday, briefly touching an all-time high of $2,003 per share.

It was the first time that the automaker, led by Elon Musk, crossed the $2,000-per-share threshold, even during a rally that’s sent shares skyrocketing this year.

The rally pushed Tesla’s market capitalization to nearly $372 billion, surpassing the market value of Walmart, worth about $371 billion. Tesla earlier in the year became the most valuable automaker in the world after eclipsing Toyota’s market value.

Tesla shares have been on a tear this year, fueled by strong vehicle-delivery results, a streak of profitable quarters, and eligibility for inclusion in the popular S&P 500 index.

The company earlier this month announced its first 5-for-1 stock split. At the end of trading on Friday, each shareholder will receive four additional shares for each they own, to be distributed at the end of trading on August 28. Tesla will begin trading on a stock-split-adjusted basis on August 31.

Tesla has surged roughly 375% year-to-date.

