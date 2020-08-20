https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ryanpatrick-usattorney-texas-meth/2020/08/20/id/983159

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Ryan Patrick heaped praise on Customs and Border Protection officers for two massive busts in Laredo — suggesting the border town had become “ground zero for meth.”

In a news release Aug. 17, the CBP reported officers at the World Trade International Bridge and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine worth nearly $10 million in two separate stops on the same day.

“Methamphetamine has an appalling impact on individuals, families and our communities,” Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas said in a statement. “CBP is dedicated to disrupting the flow of this deadly narcotic through ongoing enforcement operations.”

Patrick quickly weighed in on the busts.

“I don’t know what the actual numbers are, but based on what I see reported publicly and at the office, Laredo may be ground zero for meth right now,” he tweeted Aug. 18, adding an all-cap praise of CBP for doing a “terrific” job.

Officials reported the first seizure was Aug. 10 at the World Trade International Bridge, where a tractor supposedly carrying acrylic polymers was found to be hauling 474.17 pounds of meth. Later the same day, officers at the Juarez- Lincoln Bridge stopped ea 2019 Dodge Ram coming from Mexico and discovered 15.74 pounds of the addictive stimulant.

The combined seizure had a street value of $9,798,123, the CBP reported.

