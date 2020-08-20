https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/this-cannot-be-real-wapo-theater-critics-rave-review-of-award-worthy-dem-convention-is-a-melodramatic-doozy/

Perhaps having a theater critic cover the Democrat convention isn’t a bad idea, because it also helps highlight the fact that what’s taking place is scripted fiction and/or alternate reality drama. However, this particular review couldn’t have been written better if the DNC did it themselves:

Remember when media bias was mostly subtle and they didn’t try and comically oversell things? pic.twitter.com/qMZELFXntN — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 20, 2020

Perspective: “The Democratic National Convention may or may not be changing any votes, but Night 3 was a virtually flawless production,” writes theater critic @petermarksdrama https://t.co/2vInQBeqxW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2020

“Flawless” and “award-worthy television”? Oh my…

This cannot be real https://t.co/gq2PNrHVca — Ben Whedon (@BenWhedon) August 20, 2020

And yet there it is.

to be fair, when they said award-worthy they meant a Razzie — ForthNBackAgain (@ForthNBackAgain) August 20, 2020

Is that why the ratings are off by30% every nite.?…keep it up…fake news… https://t.co/wARqrtS2SD — Chaz (@chazmcgee2013) August 20, 2020

And no, that wasn’t written by Jennifer Rubin, but she did give it her seal of “conservative” approval:

Why are we not shocked.

