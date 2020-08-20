https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/this-cannot-be-real-wapo-theater-critics-rave-review-of-award-worthy-dem-convention-is-a-melodramatic-doozy/

Perhaps having a theater critic cover the Democrat convention isn’t a bad idea, because it also helps highlight the fact that what’s taking place is scripted fiction and/or alternate reality drama. However, this particular review couldn’t have been written better if the DNC did it themselves:

“Flawless” and “award-worthy television”? Oh my…

And yet there it is.

And no, that wasn’t written by Jennifer Rubin, but she did give it her seal of “conservative” approval:

Why are we not shocked.

