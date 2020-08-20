https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/town-paints-noahs-ark-display-atheist-group-complains/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A small town in Massachusetts painted over a Noah’s Ark display after an atheist group complained, according to The Christian Post.

Officials in Ashburnham, Massachusetts agreed to cover a turning game featuring the Noah’s ark story on the library’s playground with white paint. The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), an atheist group whose mission is to free people from religion, sent a letter to the town after a concerned citizen contacted them.

“It is settled that permanent displays on public land are government speech,” said FFRF Staff Attorney Madeline Ziegler in her letter. “It makes no difference whether this part of the playground was donated to the city. As a permanent fixture, observers understand that the display is sanctioned and approved by the city.”

FFRF believes that “the government should not be using public grounds to promote Bible stories to the most impressionable members of society.”

