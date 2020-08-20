https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/19/nancy-pelosi-dnc-speech-technical-difficulties/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi started her speech off Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention with some technical difficulties.

As she was being introduced, Pelosi began her speech by saying “Good evening. As Speaker of the House, it is my honor to bring you the greetings of the Democrats of the House—the most diverse majority in history: more than 60 percent women, people of color, and LGBTQ.” While she was saying this, the moderator can be heard talking during the beginning of her remarks.

WATCH:

Pelosi then went on to criticize Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump for “standing in the way” of several bills the house has sent to the senate. She also mentioned defending Roe v. Wade, securing a guarantee for child care, preserving social security and more. (RELATED: Chuck Schumer Says Senate Will Make ‘Bold And Dramatic Change’ If Democrats Win Back Power During Democratic Convention Speech)

“Our nation faces the worst health and economic catastrophe in our history: more than 5 million Americans are infected by the coronavirus. Over 170,000 have died,” Pelosi said. “And who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.” Pelosi also said Democrats “will increase our majority in the House and “we will win a Democratic Senate”. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Vice Presidential Picks Have ‘Never Mattered’)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gave his speech Tuesday night and laid out some of an agenda he hopes to implement if Democrats take back control of the Senate in November, saying if Democrats regain their majority in the Senate that they will implement many of the issues they have been pushing for and focus on mentioned changes to the Supreme Court.