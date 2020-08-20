https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/08/20/trolls-shut-down-native-american-caucus-chatroom-before-elizabeth-warren-speech-n816080

The Democrats’ Native American Caucus was going to hold a virtual meeting during the Democratic National Convention. They invited Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak but before Warren made her appearance, the DNC was forced to shut down a chat room associated with the meeting because some snarky trolls had hijacked the room and were having a lot of fun at the Native Americans’ and Warren’s expense.

Warren had claimed most of her adult life that she was part Native American. She apparently used her ancestry to get jobs set aside for “minorities.” After being goaded into taking a DNA test, it turns out that she had some Native American ancestors from “6-8 generations ago.” The minuscule amount of Native American blood became a source of late-night comic jokes and jibes of “Fauxcahontas.”

The trolls in the chat room had a grand old time at Warren’s expense — so much so that the DNC was forced to shut the room down.

Fox News:

Members of the Trump administration blasted the event, which was hosted as a part of this week’s Democratic National Convention, and mocked Warren in regards to her claimed Native American ancestry, the Washington Examiner first reported. “The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today,” Zach Parkinson, Deputy Director of Communications for Research with the Trump campaign, said in a tweet earlier Tuesday.

Parkinson had the tweet of the night.

Stay tuned for the DNC Black Caucus meeting featuring Rachel Dolezal — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 18, 2020

Dolezal, you may recall, was the white woman who passed herself off as black, even becoming president of the local NAACP chapter.

The trolling effort came about in a haphazard way, according to the Washington Examiner.

Some critics of Warren noticed that the sidebar chat in the convention room was accessible to anyone, some on Twitter encouraged others to join and post criticisms of Warren. Posters sent messages referencing Pocahontas, a slur that President Trump uses when talking about Warren; “1/1024,” a reference to the small amount of Native American ancestry Warren could have based on a 2018 DNA test that showed she has a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago; and sent dozens of snake emojis, a way of calling Warren a “snake.” “Hi my name is Elizabeth Warren and I’m here to take your culture for my own personal benefit,” read one message from someone who identified as “Chief White Snake.”

We laugh at Warren now, but in a few years when people are claiming reparations based on a DNA test, it won’t be very funny.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

