Two tropical depressions, one centered in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Nicaragua and another east of the Leeward Islands, were expected to form into tropical storms late Monday into early Friday, both with the U.S. mainland in their expected paths.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. EDT update that tropical depression 13 in the Atlantic Ocean was moving west northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It’s projected path had it cruising north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before approaching the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.

“We can’t rule out it will, potentially, be a hurricane at that point,” meteorologist Robert Garcia said during a National Weather Service weekly briefing Thursday according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

At its current speed, it would reach the southern tip of Florida by Monday afternoon.

The other, tropical depression 14 off the northeast coast of Nicaragua, was “showing signs of getting better organized.”

It was moving west at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Some of the expected tracks had it brushing the coast of El Salvador or Nicaragua before turning north with projected landfall destinations anywhere from Texas to Louisiana.

The storms are designated to be named Laura or Marco.

South Florida already was experiencing scattered thunderstorms Thursday, the Sun-Sentinel said. Tropical storm warnings were issued for islands in the eastern Caribbean on Thursday.

“These are right on schedule,” National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. “This time of year, in August and into September, you get these tropical waves that roll off the coast of Africa on average about every three or four days.”

But he cautioned, the storms may fizzle too.

“Some of the models have no chance in the world of ever coming to be,” he said. “The only thing we want people to focus on is the forecast track, and that’s only going to happen once we get a tropical cyclone. Right now, there’s absolutely no model consensus at all.”

