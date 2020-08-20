https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-social-media-bias-republicans/2020/08/20/id/983105

President Donald Trump claimed Twitter has an anti-Republican bias.

The president made his comments in a tweet Thursday morning, where he cited the trending section of the social media service.

Business Insider noted the trending section is a rotating list of subjects being discussed on Twitter. At one point on Thursday, #trumpmeltdown was listed as trending in the United States.

In his tweet, Trump wrote: “It’s never a real Twitter Trending. It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!”

Twitter, in its help section, said that “trends are determined by an algorithm and, by default, are tailored for you based on who you follow, your interests, and your location.”

