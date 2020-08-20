https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-goodyear-boycott-stock-falls

President Donald Trump blasted Goodyear on Wednesday and called for a boycott after a company training graphic appeared to support Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ, but banned MAGA-wear and more.

Goodyear’s stock, in turn, tumbled 6 percent on Wednesday evening following the news.

What’s a brief history on the Goodyear fracas?



A reported company training slide emerged this week announcing the company’s alleged “zero tolerance” stance on employees wearing gear that promoted Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA, and more.

The training slide noted that “acceptable” causes include Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ support. Unacceptable causes include supporting police, “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA attire,” and more.

At the time, a Goodyear employee speaking on the condition of anonymity said, “If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory. If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

A spokesperson for Goodyear told TheBlaze, “Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

What did Trump say?

During Wednesday remarks about the training tool, Trump urged his supporters to boycott the company, saying, “two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!”

In a viral tweet, the president wrote, “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”

Anything else?

Following Trump’s tweet, Goodyear issued a second statement, reading, in part, that the company “has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

The statement insisted that the image did not emerge from the company’s corporate headquarters, and “was not part of a diversity training class,” but doubled down on its initial ban on political content in the workplace.

You can read the company’s full follow-up statement below.

