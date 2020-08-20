https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/4846840/

Presidential nomination conventions typically provide a boost for the host party’s candidate, but after three days of the Democratic National Convention, it’s President Trump who is enjoying a bump, at least in approval numbers.

On Thursday, 51% of likely voters approved of the president’s job performance, up from 47% on Wednesday, according to the Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

It was the first time since Aug. 3 that the poll had Trump’s approval at 50% or above.

Meanwhile, a Rasmussen survey reported Wednesday asking likely voters whether they support Democratic nominee Joe Biden or Trump found Biden’s lead cut by 2 points since last week.

One week ago, Biden led 49% to 43%. This week, the lead is only 4 points, 48% to 44%.

While Biden leads nationally, a recent CNN poll of 15 battleground states found Trump virtually tied with the Democrat. Among registered voters in the key states, Trump had 48% support and Biden had 49%. The result has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.

The states in the poll were Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

