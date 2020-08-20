https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/TrumpJr-SteveBannon-Trump-borderwall/2020/08/20/id/983131

After President Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and three others were arrested and charged with defrauding donors, the president’s son is trying to distance himself from their fundraising group, The Hill reports.

Don Trump Jr.’s name is listed on the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign website as an endorser. But a spokesperson for the president’s son said he had little to do with the group.

“Don gave one speech at a single We Build the Wall event over a year ago with a group of angel moms and besides that, has no involvement with their organization,” spokesperson Amanda Miller said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, the campaign’s website still featured Trump Jr.’s endorsement. It also featured backing from former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraising official for the 2020 campaign, according to The Hill.

Miller said that Trump Jr. “never gave them permission to use him as a testimonial on their website and was unaware they included him as one until today’s media reports about it.”

“His previous praise of the group was based on what he was led to believe about their supposed intention to help build the wall on the southern border and if he and others were deceived, the group deserves to be held accountable for their actions,” Miller added.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office of the Southern District of New York, Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea were arrested and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who contributed to what they thought was funding a private border wall. Their campaign raised more than $25 million. According to an indictment, Bannon received more than $1 million that he then used for personal expenses and to pay Kolfage.

The president also tried to distance himself from Bannon following news of his arrest.

“I feel very badly. I haven’t been dealing with him for a very long period of time, as most of the people in this room know,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

