https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512878-trump-knocks-mccain-deadheads-who-sabotaged-his-campaign-from-the

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE on Thursday knocked the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainLindsey Graham praises Jill Biden speech: ‘Outstanding person’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Jill Biden urges country to embrace her husband The Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate MORE (R-Ariz.), saying that although he was “a lousy candidate with lots of bad policy,” he was a victim of “deadheads” who sabotaged his campaign.

“McCain was a lousy candidate with lots of bad policy, but the ‘deadheads’ sabotaged his campaign from the inside, and never gave him a chance to win. Hope they were happy with OBiden, who gave you me!” Trump tweeted.

Sarah is correct. McCain was a lousy candidate with lots of bad policy, but the “deadheads” sabotaged his campaign from the inside, and never gave him a chance to win. Hope they were happy with OBiden, who gave you me! https://t.co/rynLuGRKHA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

The president was commenting on a video clip where former Alaska governor and McCain’s 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonNY Democrat Omeed Malik joins Daily Caller as minority investor, contributing editor OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration finalizes plan to open up Alaska wildlife refuge to drilling | California finalizes fuel efficiency deal with five automakers, undercutting Trump | Democrats use vulnerable GOP senators to get rare win on environment Fauci dismisses Tucker Carlson’s criticism but says it may inspire threats from ‘crazies’ MORE that at least one of the people on their campaign who has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE “was never on [their] side to begin with.”

Palin was specifically asked about Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist who worked on the McCain-Palin campaign and later co-founded the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump GOP group.

“They jumped ship early in terms of their enthusiasm for the Republicans being elected that year in ’08 and that’s evident by what they’re doing today,” she said.

Palin called former McCain staffers like Schmidt “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” adding that “there was a lot of sabotage going on there.”

The Democratic National Convention this week has featured appearances from a handful of prominent Republicans who have thrown their support behind Biden.

Though not a formal endorsement, on Tuesday the convention featured a message from Cindy McCain, the widow of the late senator, where she touted Biden and her husband’s relationship.

Trump has long feuded with the McCain family, beginning in 2015 when he said John McCain, who served as a senator for more than 30 years after being held as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, wasn’t a war hero “because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

