https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-fire-pa-want-cancel-take-job-turn-family-indoctrinate-children-twisted-world-views-video/

President Trump on Thursday spoke at an event in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania as part of his four-state campaign tour this week.

In a jab to Biden, Trump chose to speak near Biden’s hometown on the same day Biden will be accepting the Democrat nomination.

There was a massive turnout of Trump supporters lining both side of the street to Trump’s event near Biden’s hometown.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

President Trump was on fire on Thursday as he spoke to his supporters at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania.

The President understands the threat from the Marxists who control the Democrat party.

“They want to cancel you, take your job, turn your family against you, while they indoctrinate your children with twisted world views,” Trump said.

WATCH:

TRUMP: They want to cancel you, take your job, turn your family against you, while they indoctrinate your children pic.twitter.com/FWy2mYHohW — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

