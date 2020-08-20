https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-Biden-DNC-Pennsylvania/2020/08/20/id/983143

President Donald Trump will challenge Joe Biden on his record and policies when it comes to trade, energy, jobs and immigration on Thursday, Fox News reports.

Trump will praise his own administration’s work while ripping his opponent during a speech in Pennsylvania.

According to prepared remarks obtained by Fox News, Trump will slam Biden for leaving the people of Pennsylvania behind. Biden was born in Scranton, Pa.

Trump will give his speech prior to Biden’s formal acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president.

“Tonight, Joe Biden will speak at the Democrat Convention—and I am sure he will remind us that he was born in Scranton,” Trump will say, according to prepared remarks. “But here’s what Joe Biden WON’T tell you: he left Scranton 70 years ago and he has spent the last half century in Washington selling you out and ripping you off!”

Trump is expected to say that “Joe Biden has spent 5 decades in Washington betraying the people of Scranton. Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania – he is your worst nightmare.”

Trump is then expected to hit Biden on several topics, according to Fox News.

The president will blast Biden’s “soft” position on China and other policies like his work on trade deals.

“Biden supported every single globalist attack Pennsylvania workers – NAFTA, China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, TPP, Korea, the Paris Climate Accord, and the so-called Clean Power Plan,” the president is expected to say. “Pennsylvania lost 1 in 3 manufacturing jobs after NAFTA and China’s entry into the WTO—courtesy of Joe Biden.”

Trump is also expected to bring up Biden’s Green New Deal. He will likely say the plan will devastate the state of Pennsylvania, especially the fracking industry.

Trump will also attack Biden’s position on immigration, the border and sanctuary cities.

The president’s speech won’t only focus on Biden. He also plans to talk about his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

According to the advance speech remarks, the president will discuss how a potential Biden-Harris administration would be in favor of cutting police funding.

He is also supposed to give his administration credit for ending “the war on American energy.”

“I put the miners back to work. I approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. America is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas on earth,” Trump is expected to say.

“To protect our steel workers, I placed tariffs on nations that were dumping cheap foreign steel,” Trump will add. “Within months, steel imports dropped by 26 percent—and American steel production surged by over 18 million tons. Biden abandoned the steel the industry – we SAVED the steel industry.”

