President Trump plans to send law enforcement officers and U.S. attorneys to polling stations in November to prevent voter fraud.

“We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement. And we’re going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody and attorney generals,” the president said Thursday night on Fox News’ “Hannity” show, when asked whether he would have the “ability” to prevent voter fraud.

Trump has also raised concerns about mail-in voter fraud. He supports absentee balloting but argues that states sending unsolicited ballot from information off voter rolls exposed the election system to voter fraud.

