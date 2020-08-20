https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513048-trump-says-he-will-send-law-enforcement-us-attorneys-to-polls-in

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE said Thursday that he plans to send law enforcement and U.S. attorneys to the polls in November to prevent voter fraud.

When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityPence on debating Harris: ‘I can’t wait’ QAnon supporter in Georgia heads into tight GOP runoff Sunday shows preview: White House, congressional Democrats unable to breach stalemate over coronavirus relief MORE late Thursday night if the president was going to “have an ability” to monitor and avoid fraud during the upcoming November elections, Trump said, “We’re going to have everything.”

“We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement. And we’re going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody and attorney generals,” the president continued.

The president once again criticized the practice of mail-in voting, alleging that “anybody can sign” the universal mail-in ballots, specifically naming the system in Nevada.

“Nobody’s ever heard of anything like this,” he said.

“They may send them to all Democrat areas, not to the Republican areas as an example,” he added. “Could be the other way too, but I doubt it.”

Trump says that on election day he’s going to send law enforcement to polling locations pic.twitter.com/OpaYvUBY8P — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 21, 2020

Trump’s pledge to send law enforcement to the polls comes after he and his allies have repeatedly claimed that mail-in voting will open the election up to fraud, despite a lack of evidence.

In recent weeks, the president has questioned whether the results of the election will be accurate with mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not say on Wednesday whether the president would accept the election results if he wasn’t declared the winner. Trump also told “Fox News Sunday” last month that he would wait to see the results before determining if he would accept them.

Trump told supporters this week “the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”

Nine states and Washington, D.C., are participating in universal mail-in voting, The New York Times has reported.

