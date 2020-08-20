https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-supporters-outnumber-biden-supporters-1001-outside-delaware-arena-joe-biden-will-give-speech-video/

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

Trump supporters outnumbered Biden supporters 100:1 according to a conservative activist who showed up to the Delaware arena where Biden will be giving his Dem nomination acceptance speech tonight.

A protest dubbed “Delaware Rallies Against Biden” kicked off Thursday evening outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington’s Riverfront.

Trump supporters chanted, “Back the Blue!” as they carried American flags and anti-Biden signs.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

WATCH:

Live outside the Delaware arena where Creepy Joe will be giving his sleepy acceptance speech tonight Trump supporters outnumber Biden supporters 100:1 Not a good start Joe! pic.twitter.com/L9luVoeP0d — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) August 20, 2020

Trump supporters chanted, “Hey hey! Creepy Joe has got to go!”

WATCH:

Trump supporters are showing up in droves to #DNCConvention2020! Creepy Joe has got to go!@TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/2pvOJ3Sud4 — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) August 20, 2020

Earlier Thursday, a “Joe Biden is Losing It – Vote Trump 2020” banner flew over the Democrat convention in Delaware on Thursday.

Circling the Chase Center over Wilmington’s Riverfront was a small plane pulling the banner.

Not a good start, Sleepy Joe!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

