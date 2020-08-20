https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-supporting-black-republican-wins-florida-primary-competitive-race/

Byron Donalds is a conservative Republican and Trump supporter.

He just won a primary in the race for Florida’s 19th district. It was a competitive race.

The Blaze reports:

Trump-supporting black Republican Byron Donalds ​wins hotly contested Florida primary

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

A black Trump-supporting Florida state House representative has advanced as the GOP’s nominee for the state’s 19th Congressional District after beating out eight other candidates in a tight election Tuesday.

Byron Donalds won the primary with 23,480 votes — or 22.6% — edging second-place finisher, Dane Eagle, by just 774 votes, the Fort Myers News-Press reported. The district is currently represented by Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), but Rooney opted not to run again after promising in 2016 to serve only two terms.

Now Donalds will move on to the November general election to face Democratic nominee Cindy Banyai in the heavily Republican district that includes Fort Myers and Naples.

“It was tough and everyone fought incredibly hard, but with a mixture of hard work by ourselves and by our teams on the ground, enough voters saw my record and made a decision I would do a great job representing them in Congress,” Donalds told Florida Politics Tuesday night.