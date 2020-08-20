https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513049-trump-swipes-at-biden-during-democratic-convention-speech

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE on Thursday wasted no time weighing in on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE‘s acceptance speech, brushing off his agenda as “just words” while Biden was still speaking.

Trump said earlier in the night that he planned to watch Biden’s speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and he chimed in on Twitter as the former vice president drew to a close.

“In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!” Trump tweeted.

In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

Biden’s speech did not mention Trump by name, but the rebukes of the sitting president were unmistakable as he pledged to lead the nation to “overcome this season of darkness in America.”

“What we know about this president is if he’s given four more years he will be what he’s been the last four years,” Biden said. “A president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators, and fans the flames of hate and division. He will wake up every day believing the job is all about him. Never about you.”

Biden offered an outline of his agenda that included plans for infrastructure investments that he said would lead to 5 million new manufacturing and technology jobs; plans to build on the Affordable Care Act; and plans to address inequality in terms of economic opportunities and racial injustice.

The former vice president’s speech won plaudits among pundits and Democratic officials. Even analysts on Fox News gave the address high marks. Biden’s performance undercut a narrative from Trump and his campaign that the former vice president was mentally declining and incapable of speaking at length without making a gaffe.

Instead, the campaign focused its criticism on Biden’s platform, claiming he had been co-opted by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“By accepting his party’s nomination tonight, Joe Biden has formally become a pawn of the radical leftists,” communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “His name is on the campaign logo, but the ideas come from the socialist extremists.”

