President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE lashed out at Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergDemocrats vs. Republicans in the race for ‘streamers’ Bloomberg pledges M to boost House Democrats: report Five things to watch at the Democratic National Convention MORE on Thursday after the former New York City mayor delivered a scorching assessment of Trump’s tenure in the White House during a speech to the Democratic National Convention.

In a tweet, Trump lambasted Bloomberg’s widely panned performance in a February debate during his short-lived bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and accused the former mayor of trying to stage a political “comeback” with his convention speech.

“After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance,” Trump tweeted minutes after Bloomberg’s speech aired. “They treated him like a dog — and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!”

Bloomberg offered a scathing critique of Trump’s presidency and business record during his convention speech on Thursday night, saying that the president had “failed the American people catastrophically.”

“Four years ago, I came before this very convention and said New Yorkers know a con when we see one,” Bloomberg said. “But tonight I’m not asking you to vote against Trump because he’s a bad guy. I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job.”

Bloomberg’s speech came on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, moments before former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE formally accepted the party’s presidential nomination and kicked off his general election campaign against Trump.

