(FOX NEWS) — As Kamala Harris was giving her vice presidential nomination speech, President Trump called to mind tensions between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate that played out during the primary season.

And as former President Barack Obama delivered his own address during the Democratic Convention, the president questioned why Obama had waited so long to endorse his former running mate.

“BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST???” Trump wrote on Twitter as the third night of the convention concluded with Harris’ remarks. “DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???”

