Tucker Carlson tells it how it is, even if you really don’t want to hear it. Most of us know the Democratic Party is a disaster and has proven it will burn this country to the ground to regain power, but to see it so blatantly pushed at their own convention?

And to think, we didn’t believe they could go lower than booing God.

We were wrong.

Watch.

Deranged Democrats spent today’s convention renouncing our country. “I’ve never felt American,” one said. “I don’t know the Pledge of Allegiance; those are not my systems the way that is not my president.” pic.twitter.com/uNtiJdvDhD — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2020

Yet.

What a doorknob.

‘Some day this could be a good country if we’re in charge.’

All they had to do was NOT be insane, and they couldn’t even do that.

Thank God.

So sad that the US may soon be taken over by people that hate the Country so much. Can’t believe the people of the US will actually vote for them. — Micky 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@19_Micky_48) August 20, 2020

It is sad.

And scary AF.

I don’t get it – why don’t they just live somewhere else. It’s a huge world. But then they’d have to face the fact that THEY are the problem and maladapt wherever they are. — Lauretta Gordon (@laurengmt777) August 20, 2020

Lazy? Easier to sit around b*tching about it?

A little bit of both?

Truly mentally ill 😔 — Liz Ann-On 🧐📚??? (@LizAnnOn47) August 20, 2020

Democrats have lost their minds. More than before, even.

***

