The social media giant Twitter is refusing to take down fake news and conspiracy theories about the U.S. Postal System (USPS), presumably because the frenzied chatter may hurt President Donald Trump’s push for electoral integrity.

After President Trump pointed out that the USPS lacks the competence and resources to handle millions of mail-in ballots, liberals went frantic posting baseless conspiracy theories on Twitter about how Trump is at war with the postal service.

Some of the ridiculous and hysterical posts can be seen here:

Even Democrat Party operatives are pushing blatant disinformation to further radicalize their deluded and detached constituents before November’s election.

Twitter users who haven’t completely lost their marbles were able to successfully debunk the newest hysteria by using logic and common sense.

A spokesman for Twitter confirmed to National Review that the posts will stay up on the platform despite being proven to be false. They are keeping the misinformation up despite having fact checked President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding mail-in voting back in May.

Big League Politics has reported on the hardcore leftists who carry out Twitter’s censorship campaign against conservative free speech:

President Donald Trump is crying foul after Twitter labeled two of his tweets about voter fraud with fact checks redirecting to biased establishment sources…

Trump’s anger seems to be justified based on the political beliefs of Twitter’s Chief Integrity Officer, who has a public history of making deranged anti-Republican comments.

Yoel Roth, who is tasked with fact checking on behalf of the Silicon Valley monopolist, has stated his belief that there are “actual Nazis” in President Trump’s White House, a claim created out of whole cloth with no basis in reality. That is only one of many offensive, anti-Republican comments that this left-wing extremist has made on his Twitter account.

“How does a personality-free bag of farts like Mitch McConnell actually win elections?” Roth asked in a Twitter post from July 2017.

“I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason,” wrote Roth in a Nov. 2016 tweet showing his hatred for conservative Americans.

“’Today on Meet the Press, we’re speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days…’ – What I hear whenever Kellyanne is on a news show,” Roth wrote in Jan. 2017, comparing White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway to a Nazi spin doctor.

Big Tech is pulling out all of the stops to get President Trump out of the White House in November, but they are rapidly hemorrhaging credibility with each lie and double standard they attempt to perpetrate on the masses.

