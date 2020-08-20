https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Twitter-Laura-Loomer-primary-social-media-ban/2020/08/20/id/983063

Winning a Florida primary isn’t enough of a reason for Twitter to reinstate Laura Loomer’s account, Politico reports.

Loomer, who won the Republican primary on Tuesday to represent Florida’s 21st Congressional District, is still banned from the social media platform.

“The account owner you referenced was permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules, and we do not plan to reverse that enforcement action,” Twitter said in a statement to Politico.

Loomer was kicked off the site for making disparaging posts about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her Muslim faith in 2018.

“Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar?” she wrote of Omar. “Ilhan is pro Sharia Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti Jewish.”

After she was banished from the platform, Loomer handcuffed herself to Twitter’s New York headquarters in protest.

She was also banned from Facebook and Instagram as well as PayPal, Venmo and Uber for voicing anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Loomer faces incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., in November’s election.

