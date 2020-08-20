https://www.theblaze.com/news/dnc-caucuses-omit-under-god-from-pledge

At least two caucuses at the 2020 Democratic National Convention opted to omit “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during this week’s convention meetings, according to reports.

What are the details?

David Brody at CBN News posted the videos to Twitter, which have been widely shared.

Brody shared video footage of the meeting, captioning it, “NEW! Democrats leave out ‘Under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance at the #DemocraticNationalConvention Muslim Caucus meeting this week. Watch delegate AJ Durrani skip it. Featured speakers at this event were @BernieSanders @RashidaTlaib & @TomPerez.”

During the meeting, the assembly said, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

At the LGBTQ caucus, the speaker said, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Brody also shared the now viral video, captioning it, “At the #DemocraticNationalConvention, LGBT Caucus purposely leaves out the words ‘under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance. Watch. This now makes twice that two key constituencies of the Democratic Party have done this. See my earlier tweet about DNC Muslim Caucus.”

‘One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all’

As highlighted by the Washington Times, the term “under God” was not officially part of the Pledge of Allegiance until 1954.

The decision to include the verbiage was made official in a bill signed by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

At the time, Eisenhower wrote, “From this day forward, the millions of our school children will daily proclaim in every city and town, every village and rural school house, the dedication of our nation and our people to the Almighty … In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America’s heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country’s most powerful resource, in peace or in war.”

