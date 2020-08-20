https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/20/bryce-hall-eric-garcetti-los-angeles-home-power-tiktok-party-coronavirus/

The power was cut off at TikTok star Bryce Hall’s home Wednesday after the city claimed he held massive parties at his Hollywood Hills home despite local coronavirus pandemic measures.

The parties allegedly violated coronavirus pandemic regulations put in place by city officials, according to New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz.

Statement from Mayor Garcetti’s office on the power being shut off at Bryce Hall’s Hollywood Hills home. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders.” pic.twitter.com/bWsnpQaMa5 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 19, 2020

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement regarding the move to shut off the electricity.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said in a statement Wednesday. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.” (RELATED: LA Mayor Authorizes City To Shut Off Utilities Of Houses And Businesses That Hold Gatherings)

“If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others,” the statement continued. “All of these actions save lives.”

Garcetti reportedly warned that both water and electricity could be shut off at homes breaking regulations earlier this month.

Hall lives with other TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray. The trio reportedly threw a party at the Hollywood Hills mansion just days after Garcetti’s first warning. Warnings were posted on the property, but the home hosted another party the following week, according to Garcetti’s office.