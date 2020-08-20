https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-convenient-steve-bannon-arrested-southern-district-new-york-five-days-rnc-convention/

Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Stuart Varney announced the charges and said it had something to do with the border wall.

But it smells like a deep state hit.

The charges were filed by the U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss from the Southern District of New York.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss replaced crooked US Attorney Geoffrey Berman as US Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

So what is the Southern District of New York doing charging the “We Build the Wall” movement?

What does New York state have to do with the US border wall with Mexico?

Who are these people?

But isn’t it convenient that the Southern District of New York announced the charges on Steve Bannon five days before the RNC Convention?

The deep state and American left have been after Steve for 5 years.

Now this?

Bannon and three others were arrested for their work on We Build the Wall!

For the record the New York State attorneys say Brian Kolfage and We Build Wall committed fraud. But the truth is they already built TWO SECTIONS of wall and built these sections for the American people at a discount!

The Hill reported:

Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea allegedly defrauded donors of the online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall,” which raised more than $25 million, the office said. The four defendants are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon. “As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. They are facing charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Steve and his team for comment.

We will updated when we get more information.

