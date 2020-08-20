https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-steve-bannon-pleads-not-guiltyin-manhattan-court-fraud-charges/

Thursday started out as a DREAM DAY for the American left.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss from the Southern District of New York pressed charges against Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

Andrew is Steve Bannon’s assistant.

Steve is a businessman in Colorado.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss replaced crooked US Attorney Geoffrey Berman as US Attorney in the Southern District of New York after Berman refused to leave his post and was fired by AG Bill Barr.

The charges were perfectly planned. They come on the last night of the tragic DNC with Joe Biden. And they come five days before the RNC Convention opens next week in North Carolina.

The far left and their media cohorts have been dreaming of this day for years.



There were several supporters outside federal court in Manhattan.

FOX News reported:

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump and an architect of his 2016 campaign, on Thursday pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan after being indicted with three others in connection with an online fundraising campaign that prosecutors claim defrauded donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Bannon will now be released on a $5 million bond. Bannon and three other suspects had been indicted Thursday morning in connection to their online fundraising campaign and charged with defrauding the money from an online campaign. Bannon was arrested by federal postal inspectors and special agents from the United States attorney’s office around 7:15 a.m. on a yacht off the coast of Connecticut. Meanwhile, Shea appeared virtually at a court hearing in Colorado, where a judge agreed to a $250,000 bond. Shea is restricted from traveling outside the District of Colorado, except to travel to the Southern District of New York. He is prohibited from contacting co-defendants or possessing firearms. According to the indictment, Bannon and co-defendant Brian Kolfage raised money for a “volunteer organization” and told the public that 100 percent of donations would go toward the federal government’s building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The campaign’s website said that all of the money raised would go to the government for building the wall, and that if they did not meet their fundraising target, they would “refund every single penny,” according to the indictment… …Prosecutors claim that Kolfage, Bannon, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea took money for themselves as the campaign raised upward of $25 million. The indictment alleges that Bannon received more than $1 million through a nonprofit that he then used for personal expenses and to pay Kolfage.

