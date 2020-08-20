https://www.westernjournal.com/us-extends-border-restrictions-mexico-canada-part-coronavirus-response/
Since initial closures were announced in late March, the ongoing global health crisis has forced the U.S., Canada and Mexico to extend an agreement restricting nonessential travel between their land borders into the month of September. The restrictions were originally imposed for 30 days, but have been been extended each month since March. Prior to…
The post US Extends Border Restrictions with Mexico and Canada as Part of Coronavirus Response appeared first on The Western Journal.