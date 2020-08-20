https://www.theblaze.com/news/veteran-baseball-announcer-suspended-gay-slur

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was suspended by the team for using a gay slur during a broadcast, when he apparently did not realize he was live on the air, CNN reported.

Brennaman was the sole announcer during Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals. Brennaman was heard saying “One of the f*g capitals of the world” right before snapping back into play-by-play mode. It’s not clear what the context of the remark was.

Brennaman was able to apologize during the broadcast before being replaced in the fifth inning in the second game of the doubleheader after being made aware that his remark was broadcast for the Fox Sports Ohio audience.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be putting this headset on again,” Brennaman continued. “I don’t now if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with. For anybody that I’ve offended here tonight, I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. This is not who I am and never has been, and I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

In a statement, the Reds said they were “devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark.” The team has not said how long his suspension might be. Fox Sports Ohio said it agreed with the decision “to suspend him until further notice.”

“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” a Reds statement said. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days. In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended.”

