Aug. 20 (UPI) — Relatives of the 13 people Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to murdering are set to face him in a California court Thursday, as the so-called “Golden State Killer” case nears its conclusion.

They will give impact statements during the hearing at the Sacramento County Superior Court. A judge will hand down DeAngelo’s sentence on Friday.

The hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon EDT and last for several hours.

DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of first-degree murder and more than 25 other counts including kidnapping, weapons and burglary charges in multiple California counties.

The pleas were part of a deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty if he admitted to other uncharged crimes. The statute of limitations had expired for many of the sexual assaults so he couldn’t be prosecuted for them.

DeAngelo has been linked to at least 45 rapes and hundreds of burglaries over 30 years in Sacramento, the Central Valley and Southern California. He’s also known as the “East Area Rapist,” “Original Night Stalker,” “Visalia Ransacker” and “Diamond Knot Killer.”

DNA evidence collected from genealogy databases uploaded by family members was used to arrest DeAngelo in 2018. Prosecutors from six counties consolidated cases with at least 25 counts against him.

Cheryl Temple, Ventura County’s chief assistant district attorney, told the Ventura County Star that several family members and friends of the murder victims will speak on Thursday. Among them will likely be Jennifer Carole, the daughter of Lyman Smith and stepdaughter of Charlene Smith. The couple were found dead and Charlene raped in their Ventura home in 1980.

“The statements from all victims are designed to enlighten all parties and the public to the swath of damage that violent predators leave in their wave,” Temple said. “They can be cathartic for victims to write and deliver, and they truly shift the focus from the defendant to the societal impact of crime.

In addition to the Smiths, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to murdering Keith Harrington, Patrice Harrington, Manuela Witthuhn, Janelle Cruz, Kate Maggoire, Brian Maggoire, Debra Manning, Robert Offerman, Gregory Sanchez, Cheri Domingo and Claude Snelling.

DeAngelo’s rape victims faced him in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mary Berwert, who was 13 years old when she was raped in her home in 1979, said DeAngelo ruined her childhood and his prosecution lifted a weight from her shoulders.

“He stole my innocence, my security, threatened my life, threatened the lives of my family,” she said.

“Thirteen-year-old Mary needed justice. If only back then someone could have said to me with confidence that one day he’d be caught. I can’t help but think what a difference that would’ve made for my future.”

Another woman, Jane Carson-Sandler, told the court she feared for her then-3-year-old son’s safety when DeAngelo tied them up and “violently attacked” her.

“I was frozen in fear beyond description,” she said. “My attention was not on the rape, but fully on where did you put my son when you removed him from the bed? Where did you put him and what were you going to do to him?”

The “Golden State Killer” case was the subject of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, an investigative book written by the late Michelle McNamara and a podcast of the same name featuring interviews with McNamara, her husband Patton Oswalt and others who worked on the book.

Oswalt, an actor and comedian, helped to get McNamara’s book published after her death in 2016.

