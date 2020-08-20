https://www.dailywire.com/news/washington-post-headline-celebrates-homeland-of-kamala-harris-father-heres-what-her-father-said-about-her

In an odd attempt to boost Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, The Washington Post ran an article titled: “Kamala Harris’s dad was from Jamaica, where a fierce woman warrior once fought slavery.”

The article begins:

She was a warrior — the Harriet Tubman of Jamaica. As Republicans question whether Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), whose father was an immigrant from Jamaica and whose mother was an immigrant from India, is Black or even a descendant of enslaved Black people, they may want to consider the remarkable history of Nanny of the Maroons, a national hero in Jamaica.

Harris’ picture appears at the top of the article next to a photo of Nanny on the Jamaican $500 bill. Nanny is an impressive woman, but she is in no way related to Kamala Harris or her father. The Post could have simply written an article about a great woman or picked any random person who is an immigrant or who has an immigrant parent and found an impressive historical figure from their country of origin.

As an example, the Post could have written an article titled, “Donald Trump’s mom was from Scotland, where a fierce warrior once fought for freedom.” The warrior in question is William Wallace (many may know his name from “Braveheart”). Wallace has no connection to Trump whatsoever, and tying the two together makes no sense.

The other, more glaring problem with bringing Harris’ father into the arena is the fact that the last thing he said about his daughter was not pleasant. In early 2019, Harris appeared on a radio program called “The Breakfast Club” and told host Charlamagne tha God that she smoked marijuana in college. When asked whether she’s against marijuana legalization, Harris joked: “Half my family is from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?”

Her joke about Jamaica apparently did not sit well, as her father, Donald Harris, an economics professor at Stanford University, provided a statement to Jamaica Global Online in which he called his daughter’s remarks a “travesty.”

“My dear departed grandmothers, as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family’s name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics. Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty,” Donald said.

Soon after, Maclean’s reported at the time that Harris – who was still running for president in February 2019 – had released a campaign manifest mentioning her father in the beginning before he disappeared on page 20 out of 300 and was never mentioned again.

None of this appears in the Post article about Nanny, nor is any attempt made to connect her to Kamala Harris besides several campaign-provided photos of Harris as a little girl with her Jamaican relatives.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

