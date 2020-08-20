https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/512908-watch-live-2020-democratic-national-convention

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE is expected to accept his party’s nomination for president on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The programing will also feature speeches from Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, primary candidates Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Michael Bloomberg and members of the Biden family.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EDT.

