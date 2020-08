http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rV-SlNRZKvY/

President Donald Trump on Thursday will deliver a campaign speech highlighting former Vice President Joe Biden’s 47 years of failure.

The president’s speech will take place live at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, just hours before Biden delivers his convention address on Thursday night.

The speech is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

