https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/20/we-are-the-party-of-the-people-we-are-democrats-this-may-well-be-the-most-honest-ad-about-the-dem-party-yet-and-theyll-hate-it-watch/

Finally.

A truthful ad for the Democratic Party.

Took ’em long enough.

Ahem.

Watch:

This is really WHO the Democrats are.

Don’t let them tell you any different.

Behind the fancy Hollywood types and pretty marketing, this is exactly who they’ve become in the last four years. Vote accordingly.

Hillary coming in to try to save the #DemConvention from disasterpic.twitter.com/4NfegeFkus — Denlesks (@Denlesks) August 20, 2020

She still thinks she won in 2016.

“We are brainwashed demoncrat cult tools”. — Bill Wilson (@OPM4everNot) August 20, 2020

That is brutal but accurate. — Molly McDonald (@mollydmac) August 20, 2020

Truth hurts.

Yup.

So much to be proud of. 😏 — ArtistUnplugged🎨🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️ (@pinkartgurl59) August 20, 2020

Right? Alyssa Milano said she’s a Democrat because she believes in love. Look at all of that LOVE.

This should play on every cable channel! — Floridagirlfor45🇺🇸 (@TMiller223) August 20, 2020

Billie Eilish says we should vote for Biden, we better listen to her shes a solid voice of thought….. — JD220 (@JCruz243) August 20, 2020

Very hard to watch, the truth usually is. The party of violence and division. — Geoff 🇺🇸 (@geoffhansell) August 20, 2020

The party of dividing the people.

That works.

***

