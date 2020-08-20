http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YVxvR_S5xV4/what-a-field-day-for-the-heat.php

The Democrats finished off their convention on Tuesday (I think) with a rendition of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” by Billy Porter, who is actually pretty good. 60s nostalgia will never die on the Left, apparently. But the song’s lyrics don’t exactly apply to 2020 America. “What a field day for the heat”? Not quite.

Someone named Brandon Morse, associated with RedState I think, created this excellent video that intercuts footage from today’s criminal left-wing outrages with the goofy nostalgia of Porter’s performance. It is extremely well done:

[embedded content]

In November, let’s take a vote between rioters, violent criminals, looters and arsonists on one hand, and “the heat” on the other. Not even millions of junk mail ballots can win that one for the forces of evil.

