The Democrat Party is trotting out the refuse of the Republican Party for their national convention, in an attempt to show how President Donald Trump is extreme and not representative of conservative values.

However, the White House welcomes the futile plotting of their enemies, as they believe that it is showing how the Democrats represent the establishment politics of old while the Republicans are a repudiation of the failed status quo in Washington D.C.

Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro made the comment in reference to Bush-era flunky Colin Powell, the man who duped the public into accepting the disastrous Iraq War:

White House’s Peter Navarro today on the DNC convention: “[Democrats] reached back in time to war mongerers like Colin Powell … who got embroiled into dragging this country into the worst endless wars of its history… It’s almost like a gift to us.” Trending: Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly Refuses to Shake Border Patrol Agent’s Hand: “You’re One of Them” — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 19, 2020

As it has been revealed in recent years, Powell was knowingly deceiving the American public when he sold them on the Iraq War effort in 2003. Powell shilled for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on day two of the Democratic National Convention.

“The values I learned growing up in the South Bronx and serving in uniform were the same values that Joe Biden’s parents instilled in him in Scranton, Pennsylvania. I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States because those values still define him, and we need to restore those values to the White House,” Powell said in a video address played at the convention.

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe,” Powell added.

Powell is not the only Bush-era neoconservative who is in the tank for Biden. Former Ohio governor John Kasich, who also supported the Iraq War, spoke to the DNC as well.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen. But these are not normal times.”

Cindy McCain, the wife of deceased songbird John McCain, also spoke in a video address at the DNC about how Biden was extremely chummy with her husband during their years as career politicians in the U.S. Senate.

“They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them,” Cindy McCain said of the deep friendship between McCain and Biden. They apparently used to laugh heartily as they sent U.S. troops to die in foreign sh*tholes.

“When millions of Americans were faced with losing their health insurance, it was Joe’s friend who saved Obamacare by crossing the aisle,” the DNC’s video tribute to McCain said.

President Trump has ingeniously tricked the desperate Democrats into rolling out the red carpet for the worst the Republican Party had to offer. The Democrats are the party of the failed Iraq War now, which Joe Biden voted to approve while he was Senator.

