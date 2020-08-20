https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/20/wow-leaked-audio-proves-goodyears-statement-on-diversity-training-bogus-and-discrimination-policy-even-worse-than-1st-reported-listen/

As Twitchy readers know, a ‘slide’ from an alleged diversity training at Goodyear made it’s way to social media and after an understandable EXPLOSION, Goodyear quickly released a statement claiming it was not their slide.

Except now it sounds like it was.

Ruh-roh.

Listen:

Wow. Leaked audio proves that Goodyear’s statement was bogus. It also shows that the discriminatory policy is WORSE than first reported. It actually discriminates on explicitly racial grounds. Which is definitely illegal. Not to mention racist. pic.twitter.com/R8ioesP87v — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 20, 2020

Ho-lee CHIT.

Wow. What a lying bunch of clowns @goodyear — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 20, 2020

Audible laughter in the background. I know what the workers think of this policy. — Kevin Thomas (@FissionJesus) August 20, 2020

Can you imagine if GY had said you can wear blue or white lives matter but couldn’t wear black lives matter???? Then this would be a huge story….double standards is what people are sick of! — Tegridy!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cjackson65) August 20, 2020

How about Goodyear employees weR Goodyear apparel to work and that’s it? — Real Ron Mexico * (@SimpleWater1) August 20, 2020

Let’s fight racism with more racism. — Art Powell (@savebyj) August 20, 2020

The incredulous laugh in the background gives me hope for humanity. — RPCV for Trump (@RPCVforTrump) August 20, 2020

Many companies are involved in this competition. HR departments are trying to out-stupid each other. — Matthew Crawley 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mwc71081) August 20, 2020

Let’s hope these HR departments start figuring out they’re only doing more damage.

This is ridiculous, and for Goodyear to flat out LIE about and it and get caught?

Bad.

So bad.

Goodbye, Goodyear.

